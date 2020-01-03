Trending :
Rajasekhar apologises for his behaviour

Honestly, Thursday has been quite a dramatic day for the Movie Artiste Association (MAA) fraternity.

Honestly, Thursday has been quite a dramatic day for the Movie Artiste Association (MAA) fraternity.

In a never before manner, MAA's founder member and Honorary President Chiranjeevi vented out his severe displeasure over MAA's Executive Vice President Rajasekhar's behaviour during the MAA Diary launch event.

A couple of hours later, Rajasekhar tendered his resignation and alleged that there were several issues in MAA. Later, Rajasekhar also took to Twitter and apologized to Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu.

"Whatever happened today is only between Naresh, MAA and me. There is no misunderstanding or fight between Chiranjeevi garu, Mohan Babu garu and me.

I apologise for any inconvenience caused to our guests. Plz dnt blow up this issue as a personal fight between Mohan Babu garu, Chiranjeevi garu and me," Rajasekhar tweeted.

The senior hero went on to say that things are not right in MAA and that he will do whatever he can for the industry on his own.


