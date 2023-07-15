'Rajmpet Ranini' Lyrical Song from Natho Nenu Launch by Shekhar Master

Prashanth Tanguturi is producing the film 'Natho Nenu' with Dilogue King Saikumar, Aditya Om, Aishwarya ,Rajeev Kanakala, Sreenivasasayee and Deepali Rajput in the lead roles directed by Shanthi Kumar Thurlapati (Jabardust fame). Shekhar Master has released a special song titled Rajampet Ranini from this film. Music composed by Satya Kashyap. The song is sung by Geeta Madhuri with lyrics given by Shanti Swaroop.

Shekhar Master said that everyone is familiar with Shanti Kumar as a "Jabardast" artist. Now a step ahead, has taken the directorial responsibility. I saw the mass beat song 'Rajmpet Ranini' from this movie. Music and choreography are very good. I believe that this film, which will hit the screens on 21st of this month, will definitely be a success. He said, "I hope that Shanti Kumar, who got a big name with the movie 'Balagam', will get a good recognition."

Shantikumar said, "The audience welcomed me as a Jabardast comedian. Now I have taken another step forward and made my first attempt as a director. I wrote the story, words and songs myself and completed this movie with the help of good producers. Shekhar Master is happy to release this mass song.'

The producer said that the movie "Natho Nenu" will be released on the 21st of this month after completing all the programs

Actors:

Sameer, CVL Narasimha Rao, Gautam Raju Mms Chaudhary, BhadramDr, Suman Shetty etc.

Technicians:

Camera: S Murali Mohan Reddy

Music: Satya Kashyap Background: S Chinna Editing: Nandamuri Hari Art: Peddiraju Addala,

Lyrics: Ramajogaiah Shastri, Shantikumar, Choreographer: Bhanu, Chandra Kiran

Fights: Nandu

Banner : Sri Bhavnesh Productions

Presented by: Ellalu Babu Tanguturi , Prashanth tanguturi

PRO: Madhu VR