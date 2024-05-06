 'Raju Yadav' trailer breaks the internet, Getup Srinu's charm wins hearts

Are you ready for a rollercoaster ride of laughter and entertainment? Getup Srinu, renowned for his incredible talent showcased on the hit TV show 'Jabardasth', is set to dazzle audiences as a leading man in the much-anticipated movie 'Raju Yadav'. Directed by debutante filmmaker Krishnamachari and based on real-life events, this film promises to be a laughter riot from start to finish.

Produced jointly by K Prashanth Reddy and Rajesh Kallepalli under the banners of Sai Varunavi Creations and Charishma Dreams Entertainments respectively, 'Raju Yadav' has been generating buzz ever since its teaser and songs were released, garnering an overwhelming response from the audience.

Scheduled to hit the silver screens on May 17, the theatrical trailer of 'Raju Yadav' was recently unveiled, giving audiences a glimpse into the world of the titular character portrayed by the talented Getup Srinu. The trailer opens with a poignant incident that shapes the trajectory of Raju Yadav's life—a cricket accident that leaves him with facial paralysis, yet he continues to wear a smile, which often lands him in amusing predicaments.

Adding to the excitement, the film features the talented Ankita Kharat as the female lead, promising captivating on-screen chemistry. With music by Harsha Vardhan Rameshwar and background score by Suresh Bobbili, 'Raju Yadav' boasts of a stellar technical team dedicated to delivering an unforgettable cinematic experience.





Director Krishnamachari, known for his expertise in crafting comedy entertainers, has tailored 'Raju Yadav' as an out-and-out laugh riot, ensuring that audiences are in for a treat.

Get ready to witness Getup Srinu's transition from small screen stardom to silver screen sensation as he brings the character of Raju Yadav to life. With his impeccable comic timing and infectious energy, Getup Srinu is poised to carve a niche for himself as the Kamal Haasan of the big screen.

Don't miss the laughter, love, and entertainment that 'Raju Yadav' has in store for you. Mark your calendars for May 17 and get ready to embark on a joyous ride filled with laughter and heartwarming moments.