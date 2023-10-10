Rakshit Atluri’s ‘Narakasura’ all set to hit theatres on November 3

Rakshit Atluri of “Palasa” fame as the protagonist, "Narakasura" co-starring Aparna Janarthan and Sankeerthana Vipin as female leads, the movie is set to release on November 3rd. This movie is being produced by Dr Ajja Srinivas under the banners of Sumukha Creations and Ideal Film Makers. Sebastian Nova Acosta Jr is directing the film. On November 3, the movie "Narakasura" is getting ready for a grand release in theaters by Usha Pictures.

Director Sebastian said, “ ‘Narakasura’ will surprise you. There are many more surprising elements in the movie, not just what you have seen in the poster and teaser. I can confidently say to the Telugu audience that our film will impress you. Whenever we thought about Narakasura, we remember Diwali. I can say that this movie will bring Diwali one week early in theatres.”

Hero Rakshit Atluri said, “Even if there is a gap between the release of my previous film ‘Palasa’ and this film, audience still remembered me. This is a movie based on coffee estate. "Narakasura" will be the biggest commercial hit among films of this scale. The film will be loved by everyone. It has action, comedy, emotion and love.”