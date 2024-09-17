Rakul makes fashion statement in trendy denim look

Live
Rakul Preet Singh never fails to impress her audience in every fashion statement. The actress has recently donned a stunning, striking blue denim mini dress with matching high boots to send out the right messages of vogue dressing skills effortlessly.
Rakul looked effortlessly elegant, wearing her sleek ponytail as yet another added edge to her look. She captioned her post: "Forever a denim girl," and one can easily assume she is serious about this statement. The outfit brings out the love for denim but also makes simple outfits look effortlessly glamorous.
There is one look that further cements Rakul as the fearless and daring fashionista. Whether it's a red-carpet event or a stroll around, Rakul goes about inspiring crowds with every move she takes.