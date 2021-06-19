Rakul Preet admits 'no work' in Tollywood

Rakul Preet Singh is currently busy working on a series of interesting films. Surprisingly, she is not very active in Tollywood in recent times. The actress has acknowledged the same in a recent interview and also told the reason why she is not getting many offers in Telugu.

Rakul Preet Singh revealed that she is preoccupied with back-to-back projects in Hindi and there are no offers for her in Telugu cinema. The actress wants to do a pakka commercial film in Bollywood and is waiting for the right chance.



The actress also revealed that she wants to explore multiple genres and make sure to give her best in every film she is going to be a part of.



So far, this year, Rakul did not score a big hit. In Telugu, she was last seen in Nithiin's Check and the film failed at the box office.

