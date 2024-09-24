Ram Charan Celebrates Father Chiranjeevi’s Guinness World Record for Most Prolific Film Star in Indian Cinema

Telugu cinema’s pride, Ram Charan, has congratulated his father, the legendary Megastar Chiranjeevi, on a remarkable achievement—setting a Guinness World Record for the Most Prolific Film Star in Indian Cinema. The iconic star was honored on September 22 for his extraordinary contribution to cinema, with a career spanning over 46 years. Chiranjeevi’s unparalleled record includes dancing in 537 songs and performing 24,000+ dance moves, showcasing his immense talent and dedication.

The ‘RRR’ star, Ram Charan, took to social media on September 23 to share his joy and admiration for his father. In his heartfelt post, he wrote:

"Congratulations Appa @chiranjeevikonidela, for achieving the Guinness World Record as the Most Prolific Film Star in Indian Cinema! 156 films, 24,000+ dance moves, across 537 songs in a remarkable 45-year journey! Your hard work is an inspiration to me & millions. #ChiranjeeviGuinnessRecord #MegastarChiranjeevi #Inspiration."

https://tinyurl.com/534ndd8u





Ram Charan’s words resonated with millions of fans who admire Chiranjeevi's immense contribution to Indian cinema. His father’s dedication, hard work, and success have always been a source of motivation for him.



Chiranjeevi’s elder daughter, Sushmita Konidela, accompanied him to the award ceremony. She also took to social media to express her pride and love for her father. Sharing several pictures from the event, she wrote:

"Yet another fabulous achievement, Congratulations Dad!! May you shine brighter with every accolade and your light spread far."

The event was a grand affair, with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and a representative from the Guinness World Records team presenting the prestigious award. Family members, including Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, and Panja Vaisshnav Tej, were also present to celebrate the occasion, making it an unforgettable moment for the Konidela family.

Chiranjeevi, overwhelmed by the honor and the overwhelming reception from his fans, expressed his gratitude. In his acceptance speech, the Megastar thanked his directors, producers, music composers, dance choreographers, and, most importantly, his fans, who have been pillars of support throughout his career.

On the professional front, Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming film, ‘Vishwambhara,’ directed by Mallidi Vassishta. The movie, slated for a January 2025 release, promises to be another blockbuster in Chiranjeevi’s illustrious career. Fans are eagerly awaiting this grand release, especially after this recent monumental achievement.