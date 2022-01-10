Ram Charan Says, He Is Open To Do Indian Movies Despite Facing The Failure Of Zanjeer Movie

It is all known that after doing SS Rajamouli's movie, the actor gets Pan-Indian appeal and grows to heights in their career. Prabhas is the best example… After Baahubali, Prabhas is all enjoying the best phase of his career. Now, Ram Charan and Junior NTR are all set to enjoy this phase as their most-awaited RRR movie is all set to hit the theatres soon! As a part of this movie promotions, Ram Charan spoke to the media and said, he is all open to do Indian movies keeping his Bollywood debut movie Zanzeer movie failure.

He started off by saying, "It is all about the instinct and it is not that I don't… I watch a lot of your films and love them. But, maybe, it happened to be now with RRR with Tarak and SS Rajamouli. We are open to doing Indian films."

He also added, "RRR is very much a Hindi film as it is a Telugu film, it is pan-India film. Today, thanks to efforts by a lot of filmmakers, especially Rajamouli, the gates of this industry have opened. We have stopped being regional and we have become a part of one big Indian film industry, the barriers are broken. So, as and when an opportunity comes, why not, I will do any film. The scale of RRR, and how many languages the film will release in will break all barriers. It is all about the excitement".

Speaking about the RRR movie, Ram Charan Teja is essaying the role of a cop Ram in this movie and will also be seen as freedom fighter Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Coming to Junior NTR, he will be seen as Komaram Bheem. Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran are roped in to play important characters in this movie. Both Ram and Bheem will fight for their country against the British army!

Jakkana Rajamouli directed this magnum opus and DVV Danayya produced it under his home banner DVV Entertainments. Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson also essayed the prominent roles in this fantasy drama.

RRR movie was scheduled to hit the big screens on 7th January, 2022 ahead of the Sankranthi festival in the theatres. But now, the release date is pushed ahead and the new date will be announced once the Covid-19 situation is back in control!!!

Ram Charan next signed ace filmmaker Shankar's project and is all set to join the sets soon after the release of the RRR movie!