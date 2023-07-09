Live
Ram Charan to resume ‘Game Changer’ shoot from tomorrow
Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is currently enjoying his fatherhood, spending time with his newborn daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. The star gave a pause to the shoot of his political action drama “Game Changer” directed by sensational director Shankar.
The latest news is that the film’s shoot will resume tomorrow in and around Hyderabad. The word is that some high-octane action sequences featuring Charan will be canned in this new schedule.
Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani is the leading lady. This is the second collaboration of the actress with Charan after the debacle “Vinaya Vidheya Rama.” SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, and Sunil are essaying key roles. Ace producer Dil Raju is producing this biggie under Sri Venkateswara Creations. SS Thaman is composing the tunes.