Ram Charanto unveil ‘SDT18’ carnage

Mega Supreme Hero Sai Durga Tej’s much-anticipated project, tentatively titled #SDT18, directed by debutant Rohith KP, is progressing rapidly. Bankrolled by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under the Primeshow Entertainment banner, the film has already garnered significant buzz. Following the blockbuster success of HanuMan, Primeshow Entertainment’s pan-India acclaim has amplified the excitement surrounding this venture.

A recent glimpse, intriguingly titled Intrude into the World of Arcady, offered fans a sneak peek into the visually stunning world created for the film, further heightening expectations.

The makers have now announced a major update—Carnage, an exciting segment from the film, will be unveiled on December 12. Adding to the grandeur of the occasion, Global Star Ram Charan will release Carnage at a grand event to be held at the Shourya Convention Centre, Police Indoor Grounds, Yousufguda. With Ram Charan gracing the event as the chief guest, it promises to draw massive attention.

Sai Durga Tej will be seen in a first-of-its-kind powerful role, as hinted in the glimpse, while the talented Aishwarya Lekshmi stars opposite him as the female lead. The film's music is composed by the sensational B AjaneeshLoknath, known for his gripping scores, which are expected to elevate the narrative.Planned as a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, #SDT18 is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle.







