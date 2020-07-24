Ram Gopal Varma takes the complaint back

Ram Gopal Varma complained to Hyderabad Police about the attack on his office on 23rd July, during the night. He talked to a media channel and said that he is not trying to pick up a fight with Pawan Kalyan by making Power Star. complained to Hyderabad Police about the attack on his office on 23rd July, during the night. He talked to a media channel and said that he is not trying to pick up a fight with Pawan Kalyan by making

He said that it is a perfectly good satire and people should wait to watch it. He also said that he is happy to know if someone has problem with the film but not before the release.

Later, he took back the complaint and said that he is not going put some angry fans in trouble as they did not really think through before attacking his office.

He just said that he wants people to understand his intentions and fans will love the film after watching it than just showing their anger like this.