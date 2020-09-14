Ram is stubborn over RED release

Ram Pothineni signed a film titled RED straight after iSmart Shankar. Touted to be the official remake of the Tamil film Thadam, the movie unit is waiting for the theatres to get reopened.

Ram and Nivetha Pethuraj played the lead roles in the film. Ram plays a dual role in the film. The movie was supposed to hit the screens by now but there is no clarity on when the movie hits the screens.

The film unit is getting offers from multiple digital streaming platforms but the makers are reluctant to selling the film away for a direct digital release. On the other side, one by one, all pending films are gearing up for a grand release.

Kishore Tirumala is the director of the movie. Sravanthi Ravikishore is the film's producer.