Ram turns a police officer?

Ram Pothineni signed an action drama in Linguswamy's direction. The project in their combination is the talk of the town currently. Ram attempted the remake of Tamil film RED but he failed to impress the audiences with the film. Hence, the actor is now looking at doing this bilingual. If the reports are true, Ram will be seen as a police officer.

Linguswamy is planning to come up with a solid action drama like Pandhem Kodi and has got Ram to play the police officer in the movie. The film unit is yet to confirm the development and the director is occupied with the pre-production works. The makers brought Krithi Shetty on board to play the leading lady of the movie.

On the other hand, there are reports that Ram will be doing a film in AR Muragadoss direction.