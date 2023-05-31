Rama Banam to Stream on OTT Platform this weekend

Gopichand, the renowned "Macho Star," faced disappointment with his recent film "Rama Banam," which marks his third collaboration with director Sriwass. Both audiences and critics failed to be impressed, resulting in the movie's significant failure at the box office. Despite an average opening on the first day, the film couldn't generate substantial numbers. Actress Dimple Hayathi plays the female lead in this family action entertainer. It has now been announced that "Rama Banam" will be available for streaming on an OTT platform this weekend.

Previously, it was reported that the digital streaming rights for the movie are with Sony LIV. According to the latest reports, the OTT platform is planning to premiere the film on June 3, 2023. It remains to be seen what kind of response "Rama Banam" will receive once it becomes available for OTT streaming.

In addition to Gopichand and Dimple Hayathi, the cast of "Rama Banam" includes Jagapathi Babu, Kushboo Sundar, Tarun Raj Arora, Nasser, Shubalekha Sudhakar, Sachin Khedekar, Kasi Vishwanath, Ali, Vennela Kishore, Sapthagiri, Satya, and Get-up Srinu. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory, the film features music composed by Mickey J Meyer.

The story revolves around Vicky (played by Gopichand), who becomes estranged from his brother Rajaram (Jagapathy Babu) and their family after a conflict. Vicky leaves for Kolkata and rises to power as a formidable don. However, fate brings him back home for his love interest, Bhairavi (Dimple Hayathi). The movie explores the challenges faced by Rajaram and how Vicky resolves them upon his return home.