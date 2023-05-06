  • Menu
Rama Banam vs. Ugram: A Look at Two Notable Tollywood Releases Collections

Tollywood fans had a lot to look forward to this past Friday, as two highly-anticipated films hit the screens: Rama Banam and Ugram

Tollywood fans had a lot to look forward to this past Friday, as two highly-anticipated films hit the screens: Rama Banam and Ugram. Directed by Sriwass, Rama Banam stars Gopichand in the lead, while Ugram, directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, features Allari Naresh in the lead role. While Rama Banam offers a family entertainer, Ugram presents an intense action thriller, and it seems like the latter has been receiving better reviews and talk compared to the former.

On its opening day in Nizam, Rama Banam collected a gross of 85 lakhs, with a net collection of 72 lakhs. Ugram, on the other hand, amassed a gross of 44 lakhs and made a net of 37 lakhs in the Telangana region. It remains to be seen how both films will perform over the weekend.

Rama Banam features Dimple Hayathi as the female lead and is produced by People Media Factory. Alongside Gopichand, Jagapathi Babu and Khushu played other vital roles. Ugram, on the other hand, had Malayalam beauty Mirnaa Menon as the female lead. Shatru and Indraja played crucial roles in the film.

