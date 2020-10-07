Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted the third season of Bigg Boss TV show and is also hosting the fourth season currently. On the occasion of his birthday last year, Nag flew to a foreign country along with his family members and marked his absence for the TV show. Star MAA management roped in Ramya Krishna as the host for the TV show for a weekend. Later, Nag joined the show again. Now, it looks like the show organizers might bring in Ramya Krishna again for the show.

As per the reports, Nagarjuna is soon flying to Thailand for the shoot of his next film Wild Dog. The makers want to finish the shoot in three weeks. However, there is no clarity if Nagarjuna flies back to Hyderabad for the weekend episode shoot. We have to see if Ramya Krishna makes a comeback to replace Nagarjuna temporarily.