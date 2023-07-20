Rana announces ‘Hiranyakashyap,’ Gunashekar indirectly tweets on his actions

Actor Rana Daggubati recently took his fans by surprise, announcing a project with director Teja. Now the actor is at the San Diego Comic-Con, where he announced his new film Hiranyakashyap. Rana’s production house Spirit Media will bankroll the project. The movie is inspired by Amar Chitra Katha comics and will have its story penned by the star director Trivikram Srinivas. Rana is surely the right fit to play the demon king. However, it is unclear as to who would direct the film.

To note, director Gunasekhar along with his team, worked for a few years on the same project. Rana was supposed to act under the direction of Gunasekhar, and the pre-production works were also completed. But the project didn’t materialize due to unknown reasons.

Gunashekhar opens up his twitter and sparked a debate. He tweeted indirectly hinting at Rana’s actions. “While making God the central theme of your story, you must also keep in mind that God keeps an eye on your integrity. Unethical acts will be answered through ethical means,” wrote Gunasekhar. Many supported Gunasekhar, as it’s his dream project. Rana has remained silent amidst all this, leaving us curious about his reaction.

Rana was Gunasekhar’s first choice for Hiranyakashyapa, and the news was widely known, even attracting Fox Star Studios to join the project.

