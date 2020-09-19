Rana Daggubati and Sonu Sood join Disney+ Hotstar VIP to cheer Hyderabad fans for IPL 2020

Hyderabad: As the nation gears up for the biggest cricket league of the year, Dream11 IPL 2020, the most prominent actors Sonu Sood and Rana Daggubati have something exciting lined up for the cricket fans. Being an avid cricket fan, Rana Daggbati has joined hands with Sonu Sood and Disney+ Hotstar VIP for IPL ke asli tyari – #FanHitMeinJaari. With this offering, new subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP will get to enjoy 13 months, instead of just 12 months of the best entertainment and Live sporting action i.e. one month extra! With fans staying home and missing all the stadium action, cricket will be brought home to everyone who has missed the pulse of the action with a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to access the most anticipated Dream 11 IPL 2020.

.@SonuSood & I have come together to make your Dream11 IPL special. Subscribe to @DisneyPlusHSVIP, this weekend& get not 12, but 13 months subscription. Dream11 IPL ki asli taiyyari #FanhitMeinJaari. Subscribe now <https://t.co/ytyP4iPCJu> @himankd @samyuktha_k @prashanthqed pic.twitter.com/XVzmBAHLsS — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) September 18, 2020



Rana said " You know when I can express all emotions like a laugh, cry, get angry, get excited all freely...when I watch cricket. Are you guys excited about this IPL. I am! Get excited coz I and Sonu Sood are going to make Dream 11 IPL2020 very special for you. Do you want to know how? Listen up. If you can go and subscribe Disney+Hotstar VIP this weekend you will get a total of 12+1 = 13 months of cricket, movies, shows and much more just for Rs 399. Spread out the news to all your family and friends. Karo 2020 ki aise thayyari..ye message fan hit mein jaari"



With #FanHitMeinJaari, users can log on a special link shared by Sonu Sood as well as actors like Rana Daggubati to subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar VIP to avail an additional 1 month to their 12-month pack. The offer is only valid for the opening weekend of Dream11 IPL 2020. In order to help spread the cricket cheer, Rana has also tagged imminent personalities like to encourage more people to join in the celebration!