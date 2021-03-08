Rana Daggubati in Drushyam remake?

Tollywood: Dhrushyam 2 is the remake of the super hit Telugu film Drushyam. Drishyam is a successful Malayalam film and Drishyam 2 is the recently released film on Amazon Prime Video. Both the films became hits. Now, Venkatesh already started the shoot for this remake project. We learned that Rana Daggubati will play a lead role in the film.

Rana and Poorna are in talks to play key roles in the film. Both the characters carry a lot of significance in the film. But, we have to see if Rana has dates to allocate for the project. Venkatesh has taken a break from all other shoots, to finish shooting the film in less time.

The film unit is already busy shooting and they will make an announcement on the cast soon. Jeethu Joseph is the director of the movie who did the original. He will be directing the film in Telugu too. Suresh Productions will produce the movie.