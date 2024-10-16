Rana Daggubati Launches Prime Video's Snakes & Ladders

World renowned Baahubali fame actor Rana Daggubati has unveiled the official Telugu trailer for Prime Video’s upcoming dark humour thriller series Snakes & Ladders. This highly anticipated Tamil original series is set to premiere worldwide on October 18.

Curated by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Kalyan Subramanian under A Stone Bench Production, Snakes & Ladders promises to be a thrilling nine-episode ride filled with twists, much like the iconic game it draws its name from. The series is helmed by directors Ashok Veerappan, Bharath Muralidharan, and Kamala Alchemist, and stars actors Naveen Chandra, Nandha, Manoj Bharathiraja, Muthukumar, and others in pivotal roles.

Sharing the trailer, Rana captioned, “DANGER awaits at every step. Ee Vaikuntapaali aata chudadaniki meeru siddhama? (Are you ready to watch this Snakes & Ladders game?)”

The dark-humour thriller will be available in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi across 240 countries and territories from October 18.







