Rana Daggubati Poses With Venkatesh And Naga Chaitanya In All Smiles

Daggubati family is known for their own swag… Be it Victory Venkatesh or Bhallaladeva Rana Daggubati, all of them step out with much elan. Now this family is all in celebration mood as our dear Rana Daggubati got hitched to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj on 8th August 2020. This wedding took place at Ramanaidu Studio amidst close family members and a few Tollywood actors.

The whole social media is filled with the images of this newlywed couple. From their Mehndi pics to wedding images, netizens are going gaga over these awesome clicks. Well, our dear Rana dropped an amazing image on his Instagram and made us go awe…

Yes… The Style, The Simplicity, THE VICTORY!!! The three handsome Daggubati guys pose together… Rana, Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya are looking suave in traditional attires and are in all smiles while posing to the cams. Rana posed in the golden traditional outfit while Venkatesh looked handsome in a black kurta. Our dear Chay also stole the hearts wearing a white kurta.



Rana added 'Venky Mama Turns 34' hashtag to it and treated his fans with this candid click… It is all known that Samantha and Chay attended Rana's wedding and made us fall for their grandeur attires. Samantha posed in Raw Mango blue saree which is enhanced with hand embroidery.





She looked elegant and classy in this beautiful six-yard wonder piece. The heavy gold and emerald choker and matching earrings added grandness to her wedding attire.