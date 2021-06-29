Rana to host Bigg Boss TV show?

Rana Daggubati is one of the sensational actors in the Telugu film industry. He is one of the stars in the pan-India market. Rana has ventured into Television earlier. He hosted the TV show No.1 Yaari. Now, the buzz states that Rana might step into the Bigg Boss TV show.



As per the trending reports, Rana Daggubati is in talks to host the fifth season of the Bigg Boss TV show. Nagarjuna hosted the third and fourth seasons of the TV show and he might be busy with other commitments and might not be available for the fifth season.



However, there is still no confirmation on the same. Rana Daggubati is attempting a lot of things at a time. Rana will be a perfect choice to host the fifth season of the TV show in the absence of Nagarjuna.



Earlier, Nani hosted the second season and Jr NTR hosted the first season of the TV show.

