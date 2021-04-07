Rang De Box-Office: 11 Days Collections

Tollywood: Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh played the lead roles in the Telugu film Rang De, which released recently. The film opened to a divide talk at the box-office and the makers are happy with the talk. But, the critics predicted that it would end up as a flop. The film completed a theatrical run of 11 days.



The following is the detailed breakdown of the film's collections at the box-office for 11 days.

On 11th Day:

Nizam : Rs 4 lakhs

Ceded : Rs 1 lakhs

Uttarandhra : Rs 1 lakhs

East Godavari : Rs 0.6 lakhs

West Godavari: Rs 0.3 lakhs

Guntur : Rs 1 lakhs

Krishna : Rs 1 lakhs

Nellore : Rs 0.4 lakhs

On 11th day: Rs 0.09 Cr shares (Rs 0.16 Cr gross)

Total 11 Days:

Nizam : Rs 5.78 Cr

Ceded : Rs 2.13 Cr

Uttarandhra : Rs 1.76 Cr

East Godavari: Rs 1.07 Cr

West Godavari: Rs 65 Lakhs

Guntur : Rs 1.18 Cr

Krishna : Rs 74 Lakhs

Nellore : Rs 52 Lakhs

Telugu States Total : Rs 13.83 Cr (Rs 22.50 Cr Gross)

Karnataka – Rest Of India : Rs 76 Lakhs

Overseas : Rs 1.81 Cr

Total 11 Days Worldwide Collection: Rs 16.40 Crs Shares ( Rs 28.58 Cr gross)

On the otherside, currently Nithiin is working on Andhadhun remake and he is also expected to begin his work on Powerpeta, which will release in two parts.