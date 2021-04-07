Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Box Office

Rang De Box-Office: 11 Days Collections

Rang De Movie Poster
x

Rang De Movie Poster

Highlights

Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh played the lead roles in the Telugu film Rang De, which released recently.

Tollywood: Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh played the lead roles in the Telugu film Rang De, which released recently. The film opened to a divide talk at the box-office and the makers are happy with the talk. But, the critics predicted that it would end up as a flop. The film completed a theatrical run of 11 days.

The following is the detailed breakdown of the film's collections at the box-office for 11 days.

On 11th Day:

Nizam : Rs 4 lakhs

Ceded : Rs 1 lakhs

Uttarandhra : Rs 1 lakhs

East Godavari : Rs 0.6 lakhs

West Godavari: Rs 0.3 lakhs

Guntur : Rs 1 lakhs

Krishna : Rs 1 lakhs

Nellore : Rs 0.4 lakhs

On 11th day: Rs 0.09 Cr shares (Rs 0.16 Cr gross)

Total 11 Days:

Nizam : Rs 5.78 Cr

Ceded : Rs 2.13 Cr

Uttarandhra : Rs 1.76 Cr

East Godavari: Rs 1.07 Cr

West Godavari: Rs 65 Lakhs

Guntur : Rs 1.18 Cr

Krishna : Rs 74 Lakhs

Nellore : Rs 52 Lakhs

Telugu States Total : Rs 13.83 Cr (Rs 22.50 Cr Gross)

Karnataka – Rest Of India : Rs 76 Lakhs

Overseas : Rs 1.81 Cr

Total 11 Days Worldwide Collection: Rs 16.40 Crs Shares ( Rs 28.58 Cr gross)

On the otherside, currently Nithiin is working on Andhadhun remake and he is also expected to begin his work on Powerpeta, which will release in two parts.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X