Rare record: ‘Baby’ beats ‘Sarileru..,’ ‘Sakaru Vari..’ and ‘Sarainodu’

It’s been ten days since the cult blockbuster ‘Baby’ released and there’s nothing stopping the film. This youthful romantic drama, featuring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin, has collected a massive Rs 66.60 crore gross globally and has emerged as a sensational blockbuster. Sai Rajesh directed Baby and SKN is the producer. Vijai Bulganin’s chartbuster soundtrack has played a key role in the film’s box office success.

And now, “Baby” pulled off a record feat at the box office. On the 10th day of its release, “Baby” collected a solid Rs 3.40 crore share worldwide. What’s impressive is that the film’s day 10 collection is higher than its opening day’s collection (Rs 2.60 crore).

Furthermore, “Baby” stood at 9th position in the list of all-time top 10 grossing Telugu movies on the 10th day. The film has surpassed the biggies such as “Sarileru Neekevvaru” (Rs 3.18 Cr), “Srimanthudu” (Rs 2.81 Cr) and “Sarrainodu” (Rs 2.74 Cr). The film missed beating “Pushpa The Rise” (Rs 3.41 Cr) by just 1 lakh.



