Rashmika Mandanna Commands Attention in Pushpa 2 Poster

To celebrate Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule unveiled a special poster showcasing her character's dramatic transformation. Fans who loved Srivalli's sweet and innocent charm in the first Pushpa movie are in for a surprise. The new poster reveals a Srivalli who's undergone a metamorphosis, emerging as a bold and powerful force to be reckoned with.

Dressed in a stunning green saree, Rashmika commands attention with her fierce expression and striking red kumkum. The kajal lining her eyes adds depth and intensity, while the glint of gold jewelry completes her look of unwavering confidence. This is a Srivalli who's ready to take charge and leave her mark.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The movie reunites us with the stylish star Allu Arjun, who reprises his lead role alongside Rashmika Mandanna. This time around, Fahadh Faasil joins the cast, promising an epic clash between titans. Buckle up for a thrilling story filled with action, drama, and high-stakes power struggles.

The excitement doesn't stop there! The makers recently upped the ante by announcing the release date for the Pushpa 2 teaser. Fans can mark their calendars for April 8th, which also happens to be Allu Arjun's birthday. The movie itself is scheduled to set theaters ablaze on August 15, 2024.



Even before Pushpa 2 hits the big screen, Rashmika Mandanna has a jam-packed year ahead. She's currently filming for her upcoming movies "The Girlfriend" and "Kubera," both of which are shrouded in mystery but sure to generate buzz. For Hindi film fans, Rashmika is all set to make her debut in a movie titled "Chhaava." It looks like Rashmika is on a roll, and we can't wait to see her shine in these diverse projects!





