Rashmika Mandanna Sends Warm Birthday Wishes to Allu Arjun, Her Pushpa Raj

Allu Arjun, the popular hero, is celebrating his birthday today, and his fans and colleagues from the industry are sending warm wishes to him on this special day. Rashmika Mandanna, the actress who portrays Allu Arjun's love interest in Pushpa, has also extended her greetings to Pushpa Raj by sharing an unseen picture of the duo.

Rashmika conveyed her message to Allu Arjun by saying, "Happiest of birthdays to my Pushparaj @alluarjun. The entire world is waiting to watch you back in action as Pushpa, and I hope they love you more and more. #Thaggedhele. Sending you lots of love sir ❤️." In Pushpa The Rule, directed by Sukumar, Rashmika plays the role of Srivalli, a village belle. Fans of the couple are eagerly anticipating the chemistry between Allu Arjun and Rashmika in the sequel of Pushpa The Rise, hoping for the same spark and fireworks they saw in the previous film.