Rashmika Mandanna to romance NTR

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most happening heroines in Tollywood at the moment. The Kannada beauty has been grabbing so many back-to-back movie offers in Tollywood.

Rashmika is also getting busy with her Bollywood debut movie 'Mission Majnu'. On the other hand, she is also focusing on Telugu movies as well. As per the latest reports, the makers of Young Tiger NTR's upcoming movie recently approached Rashmika to play the female lead in the film. We already knew that NTR is currently busy with 'RRR' movie. He will join the sets of his next movie under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas soon. On this note, the makers have recently approached Rashmika Mandanna for the heroine role in the film.

Rashmika also got clicked by the paps while coming out of the meeting. Trivikram gave a brief narration about the storyline and her character. If everything goes well, the movie will mark the first collaboration of Rashmika Mandanna with NTR.