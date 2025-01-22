Rashmika spotted at Hyderabad airport in wheelchair after leg injury

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who recently injured her leg while working out in the gym, was spotted at the Hyderabad Airport being assisted in a wheelchair as she headed to Mumbai for the shoot of her upcoming Hindi film. The actress, who had shared the news of her injury on social media, was seen limping out of her car before being helped into the wheelchair by her team.

A video from the airport has gone viral, where Rashmika can be seen carefully making her way into the wheelchair. Fans and netizens expressed their support and wished the actress a speedy recovery after seeing the clip.

Earlier this month, Rashmika had posted about her injury on social media, humorously addressing the situation. She wrote, “Well… happy New Year to me I guess! Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine. Now I’m in ‘hop mode’ for the next few weeks or months or god only knows, so seems like I’ll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera!”

She added with her characteristic humor, “To my directors sorry for the delay…I’ll be back soon enough just making sure my legs are fit for action (or at least fit for hopping). In the meantime, if you need me…I’ll be the one in the corner doing a highly advanced bunny hop workout. HOP HOP HOP.”

Rashmika is currently busy with several high-profile projects, including Sikandar, Kubera, and Thama, and was last seen in Pushpa 2. Fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the screen as she recovers from the injury.