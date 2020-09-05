Ravi Teja as hero; Makers looking for a villain!

Ravi Teja is currently on a roll. The actor is prepping to wrap up the film Krack soon. After that, he will begin a film under the direction of Ramesh Varma. Khiladi is the title in consideration for the project. Ravi Teja plays a dual role in the movie.

Sreee Vishnu, Satyadev and others are now in talks for the film, to play a villain. The film unit wants someone to bring freshness to the character. The makers designed the character in a way that a young hero can be a fit in the role as a villain. A regular actor as a villain would surely bring the curiosity levels down.

If no Telugu hero shows interest, the makers are planning to get Sonu Sood on board for the movie.