Ravi Teja Is All Set To Produce Kollywood’s Young Actor Vishnu Vishal’s ‘Matti Kusthi’ Movie

Tollywood's ace actor Ravi Teja is in the best phase of his career as he is busy with 4-5 interesting movies. Now, he is also turning into a producer… He is all set to bankroll the next movie of Kollywood's young actor Vishnu Vishal. These actors made this big announcement a few minutes ago and created noise on social media… The movie will be a sports drama and is titled as 'Matti Kusthi' in Telugu…

Vishnu Vishal shared the title poster and a small video of the event and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Sharing the title posters, he also wrote, "Yes ... @RaviTeja_offl sir is producing my tamil/telugu bilingual along with @VVStudioz... So elated... #GattaKusthi (tamil) #MattiKusthi (telugu). Tamil motion poster : https://youtu.be/kJ9yeXWr5vY Telugu motion poster : https://youtu.be/zh0zttJSblg".

In this multi-lingual movie, Vishnu Vishal will be seen as a wrestler… In the motion poster, first the wedding card is seen showcasing 'Veera weds Keerthi' and then the plot shifts to the wrestling ground! Vishnu Vishal is seen entering the ring in a powerful way!

Here are the crew details of this movie…

DOP: Richard M Nathan

Music: Justin Prabhakaran

Editing: Prasanna GK

Art: Umesh J Kumar

Stunts: Anbariv

Matti Kusthi is being directed by Chella Ayyavu and is being produced by Vishnu Vishal and Ravi Teja under the Vishnu Vishal Studioz and RT Teamworks banners.

Speaking about the announcement of the movie, Vishnu Vishal said, "The announcement was supposed to have happened in February itself, but FIR released and our whole plan changed," grins Vishnu, adding, "Karunaas annan, Kaali Venkat, Munishkanth, Kingsley, Harish Peradi, and Telugu actors Ajay and Shatru, among others, are also part of the cast. Justin Prabhakaran is scoring the music, while Richard M Nathan will handle the camera. Umesh is handling the art, and Anbariv duo will handle the action. Stunt is an important part because it's a sports film."

When asked about how did he meet Ravi Teja, he said, "I first met Ravi Teja sir last year. One of his executive producers is a good friend of my wife Jwala. We met her at a birthday party and got talking. She told Jwala that both Ravi sir and I shared common views about cinema and that we should meet. We met before FIR released. So, I played the trailers of FIR and Mohandas for Ravi Teja sir, which he really liked. Then, he asked me about my other films and that's when I narrated this one-liner. He must have liked it because he asked for a full narration. So, I asked Chella to meet him. Ravi sir then said he would like to co-produce this film".

He also added, "This was a big deal for me because FIR had not even been released when this meeting happened! Ravi sir had seen Ratsasan and a few of my other films. What really touched me was that he understood my dreams and wanted to be a part of my journey. Namma oorla illadha oruthar, ennoda padatha paathuttu, periya budget la padam panna othukittar. That belief he had in me means a lot to me. Today, people are coming to me with scripts. But there was a time when nine of my films were dropped because they felt I didn't have that market. People coming to you after your success… that is immaterial for me. Ravi sir came when FIR was still nowhere near release."

Finally, he signs off saying, "Ravi Teja sir started as a junior artiste. So when I told him I wanted to come up in life, he understood me. It's not about just doing films, it's about making a name for myself in the industry. I don't want to sit idle. That's why I am producing my films, taking risks with my hard-earned money. When I told him all this, he understood me. He even encouraged me by saying that people will undervalue you, but you have to break your own barrier and inhibition. He is like a brother figure to me."