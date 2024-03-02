Live
- LS Polls: BJP releases 1st list of 195 candidates, PM Modi to contest from Varanasi
- Govt initiatives boosting digital ecosystem across startups: Simplilearn
- WPL 2024: Budding cricketers join Gujarat Giants for special training session
- EC to set up special polling stations for voters in Manipur relief camps
- Sheikh Shahjahan starts cooperating with investigating officers: Sources
- Violence-free NE established, over 10,000 militants laid down their arms: Amit Shah
- Biotin a vital nutrient beyond beauty
- Salaries delayed for Byju's 20,000 employees, CEO blames investors
- Bengal Edu Dept seeks district-wise list of ‘illegally-employed teachers’ still in service
- WhatsApp banned over 67L bad accounts in India in Jan
Just In
Ravi Teja’s intense performance to be highlighted in Mr Bachchan
The highly anticipated collaboration between actor Ravi Teja and director Harish Shankar for the film "Mr. Bachchan" has generated excitement within the film industry.
The highly anticipated collaboration between actor Ravi Teja and director Harish Shankar for the film "Mr. Bachchan" has generated excitement within the film industry. Serving as the official remake of the Hindi hit "Raid" starring Ajay Devgan, the project has already completed two schedules, earning praise for the quality of the filmed sequences.
Sources reveal that Ravi Teja's portrayal of a government servant in a serious role is set to be a major highlight. Departing from his typical roles, Ravi Teja is expected to deliver an intense performance that aligns with the character's gravity. The actor's decision to play his age in the film is anticipated to offer a refreshing and novel experience for fans.
Director Harish Shankar, known for his expertise in remakes, is poised to present Ravi Teja in a formidable and impactful role. The collaboration between the two talents is generating significant buzz, and fans are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of this unique cinematic venture.