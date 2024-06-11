Ravi Teja’s new film ‘RT 75’ with Sreeleela gets a grand launch

Ravi Teja, famously known as the Mass Maharaja of Telugu cinema, has officially launched his latest project, tentatively titled 'RT 75'. The announcement was marked by a formal pooja ceremony held today in Hyderabad, attended by the film’s cast and crew.

Directed by Harish Shankar, 'RT 75' promises to be a captivating addition to Teja's illustrious career. Adding to the excitement, Bhanu Bhogavarapu, known for his compelling writing, makes his directorial debut with this film. The collaboration has already created a buzz in the industry, heightening expectations for the film’s release.





Sreeleela, who previously starred opposite Ravi Teja in the hit movie 'Dhamaka', returns as the female lead, aiming to recreate their electrifying on-screen chemistry. Their reunion is one of the film’s highly anticipated aspects, promising fans a treat of dynamic performances.



'RT 75' is a joint production by Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments and Sai Sowjanya’s Fortune Four Cinemas. This partnership brings together two powerhouse production houses, ensuring a high-quality cinematic experience. The film’s music will be composed by the talented Bheem Ceciroleo, who is expected to deliver an enchanting soundtrack to complement the film’s narrative.

With principal photography kicking off today, 'RT 75' is set to be a significant milestone in Ravi Teja’s career. Fans eagerly await more updates on this exciting project, which is poised to make waves in the Telugu film industry.

On to the next one with the super energetic team!👊 https://t.co/afFMTR3vQP — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) June 11, 2024



