RaviTeja’s nephew Maadhav’s debut film ‘Mr. Idiot’ teaser unveiled

"Mr. Idiot," the much-anticipated debut film of Maadhav, nephew of Mass Maharaj RaviTeja, has generated buzz with the release of its teaser today. Starring Simran Sharma as the female lead, the film is produced by JJR Ravichand under JJR Entertainments in association with Ms. Yalamanchi Rani. Directed by Gauri Ronanki, known for the commercial success of "Pelli Sanda D," the teaser marks a promising start for the newcomer.

The teaser introduces viewers to Satya (played by Simran Sharma), a standout student at Dhruva Fashion Designing College renowned for her exceptional design prowess. Enter Hero (Maadhav), whose playful banter with Satya gradually evolves into a deeper connection, teasingly referred to as a "multiple" by him. Maadhav, embodying the energetic spirit reminiscent of his uncle RaviTeja, captivates with his stylish persona and impressive performance.

"Mr. Idiot" has successfully completed all production stages and is gearing up for a grand theatrical release. The exact release date will be announced by the makers, promising audiences an exciting cinematic experience in the near future.



