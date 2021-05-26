Reason behind Keerthy Suresh playing Rajini's sister role

Most of the actresses act only in heroine roles after gaining stardom in the industry. They will never accept small sidekick kind of roles or sister roles. But as per the latest reports, Keerthy Suresh is going to play such a role in her upcoming movie.

Keerthy Suresh who became a star heroine with the tremendous success of 'Mahanati' movie scored back-to-back debacles with her OTT releases 'Penguin' and 'Miss India'. The actress recently starred with Nithiin's 'Rang De' and has some decent projects in her pipeline. But Keerthy Suresh who has been ruling both Telugu and Tamil film industries has accepted to play the sister role of Rajinikanth in his upcoming movie, 'Annaatthe'. As per the latest reports, Keerthy Suresh has a strong reason for accepting that role. It seems like the sister's character has so much prominence in the film and will be the will play a crucial role in creating a twist in the tale which is why Keerthy Suresh has given a green signal for that role.



On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh is also romancing Mahesh Babu in his upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.

