Rebel Star Prabhas' Eeswar Re-release Trailer Strikes A Chord

Pan-Indian star, darling Prabhas, made his debut with the film "Eeswar." The movie is all set for a grand re-release on October 23rd, on the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday. Meanwhile, they have come up with a captivating trailer that strikes a chord with all sections, particularly the masses. It’s like a re-introduction for Prabhas.

The trailer features iconic mass dialogues uttered by Prabhas, such as "If you have money in your hand, I have the courage in my chest," along with action sequences, comedy, and romantic songs. The visuals were striking, and the background score is truly commendable.

The film is directed by Jayanth C Paranji and produced by K Ashok. Lakshmi Narasimha Movies will re-release the movie.



The Tollywood audience has a tradition of celebrating re-releases like festivals, and now, fans are eagerly preparing to celebrate Prabhas' birthday with the re-release of "Eeswar." However, due to his growing popularity, many fans who couldn't enjoy the film in theaters will have the opportunity to experience it now.



This re-release caters to Prabhas' pan-Indian stardom, allowing them to enjoy the vintage charm of Prabhas in 4K format, as his devoted fans gear up for this special celebration.







