Regina said No to Chiranjeevi?

For a long time, there are reports coming in that Regina Cassandra accepted to do an exciting film with Mega Star Chiranjeevi playing the lead. Koratala Siva is the director of the film. Since the makers officially kick-started the film's shoot a couple of days ago, the news reports carried out that Regina too takes part in the shoot of the movie, during the first schedule for a special song.

But, the ongoing buzz states that Regina is not a part of the movie. Apparently, Regina Cassandra was approached for the project but then she backed out of the movie stating her own reasons that she would not want to see herself in a special item song. Regina is slowly getting back to fame, with the success of Evaru and she wants to do lead roles only.