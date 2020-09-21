Renu Desai signs a web series

Tollywood: Renu Desai is all set to launch her directorial debut on Farmers in Telugu. But, there seems to be a delay in starting the shoot for the same. Now, we came to know that she signed her comeback project which is an acting assignment. It is a web series and Renu confirmed the same on Instagram.

"And back to being in front of the camera. Super happy and excited to announce that I have signed a beautiful web series to act in and we will begin shooting next month. I will post more details about it in a few days. Please do join me with your blessings and love on this journey of a determined woman and her search for the truth. It's Produced by D.S Rao and Rajinikanth.S, under Sai Krishna Productions. Directed By M.R.Krishna Mamidala. DOP Dasaradhi Sivendra." posted Renu Desai on her Instagram profile.





Keep watching the space for more details on the same.