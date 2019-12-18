Trending :
Renu Desai to start her next in January 2020

From the past few months, it is being reported that Renu Desai is making her acting comeback in Tollywood.

From the past few months, it is being reported that Renu Desai is making her acting comeback in Tollywood. It was also reported that she was chosen to play a key role in the upcoming biopic of Tiger Nageshwara Rao. But a few days back, it was clarified that she walked out of the film.

Apparently, Renu took back her decision of making an acting comeback and has decided to focus on the direction. She is now planning to make a film on the agrarian issues that are being faced by the farmers of both the Telugu states. She visited Kurnool a few months back and interacted with the farmers over there on the issues they are facing.

In a recent interview, Renu has confirmed that the shoot of this film will go on floors in January 2020. Renu made her directing debut with the 2014 Marathi film Ishq Wala Love. Before that, she also produced another Marathi film called Mangalashtak Once More in the year 2013.

