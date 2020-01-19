RGV surprises with Philosophical Quotes

Sensational filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is happy with the way Kamma Rajyam lo Kadapa Reddlu ended at the box-office. Although it is a big disaster, it did not show any impact on him. He usually tweets about different issues and indirectly trolls the celebrities but he has a surprise to throw at his followers now.

Surprising everyone, Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to give out a new philosophy to the people. "Life is what which hits u from the back when u are busy planning ur life ahead. The truth is that many rumours keep circulating all over the world and the truth also is that many of those rumours could be true." he posted.





It is rare to see Ram Gopal Varma posting tweets as such. However, on the work front, the filmmaker is currently working on a couple of biopic projects. More details about his upcoming projects will come out soon.