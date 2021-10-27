Ritu Varma Interview About 'Varudu Kavalenu'

Bhumi In 'Varudu Kavalenu' Is The Most Challenging Role I Played Ever: Ritu Varma



'Varudu Kavalenu' features Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma in the lead roles. Touted to be a love and family entertainer, the film directed by newcomer Lakshmi Sowjanya and produced by Naga Vamsi Suryadevara is all set to hit the theatres world-wide on October 29th. Ahead of the film's release, lead actress Ritu Varma interacted with the media and shared her experience on working for the film.



Impressed With Story



'Varudu Kavalenu' story impressed me when director Lakshmi Sowjanya first narrated it. I was bowled over by Bhumi's character. Lead actresses rarely get challenging roles. Bhumi is one such challenging role. In fact, it is the most challenging role I have ever played in my career. This role is totally different from the roles that I played earlier. After watching the film, everyone will fall in love with Bhumi's character.

Not Female-centric Film

After watching the film's teaser and trailer, many started guessing that it is a female-centric film. 'Varudu Kavalenu' is not a lady-oriented film. It is a pure love story with lots of emotions including family sentiment and humour. Songs are beautiful and make us listen to them on repeat mode. Shaurya's character has a lot of significance in the story. You'll only notice these after watching the film.

Bhumi Is Best Character In My Career

I don't agree that director Lakshmi Sowjanya made Bhumi's character powerful since she herself is a woman. If you see, even my role in Pelli Choopulu was strong enough. But Sowjanya has designed Bhumi's character based on her point-of-view. Bhumi's character will remain as one of the best characters.



Chemistry With Shaurya Worked Well



Shaurya is a dedicated actor. He arrives to shoot on time. He stays fit by working out. He gives his best for the film. Our pair looks good on screen. Our chemistry has worked well. For a love story, the pair should appeal to viewers. Only then it will reach a larger audience. Many have been saying that our pair is looking great. So, that itself shows that we're half successful even before the film's release.

Dancing For Mass Tune Is First Time

I love to dance but I wasn't good at dancing. I had never got a chance to dance to mass tunes. 'Digu Digu Naga' gave me that opportunity in 'Varudu Kavalenu'. This is the first time I grooved for a mass number. It has come out very well. Audiences will enjoy it in theatres. It comes in a perfect situation in the film and it will appeal to all. 'Kola Kalle ilaa' is my favourite song in the album. Basically, I love Sid Sriram's voice. Whatever he sings, I like it. He added life to the 'Kola Kalle Ilaa' too. I also like the song 'Manasulone Nilichipoke' too.

Beautiful Love Scenes



There are beautiful love scenes in 'Varudu Kavalenu'. The love story would appeal to youth and family audiences. There is some old school romance but it is told in a unique way. One will not find regular scenes in the film. Our director has shown it pleasantly. After the film's release, our director will get applause.



Nadhiya Garu Plays Innocent Role



Nadhiya garu has played several powerful roles so far. But she never played an innocent character. It is one such character which will impress one and all. I felt quite happy to act with her and share screen space.



Production Values Are Good

'Varudu Kavalenu' is made on a large scale and the production values at Sithara Entertainments are rich. Our producers Chinna Babu Garu and Naga Vamsi are very passionate filmmakers who believed in the film. I wish them all the success.

Marriage On Cards?

My marriage can wait. There is a lot of time for it. It may take another two to three years. My family left the decision with me. They won't trouble me. However, once in a while, they try to pull my leg.

Upcoming Films

I'm doing a Telugu-Tamil bilingual film with Sharwanand. I'm doing another movie and a web series in Tamil. I haven't signed any other film in Telugu. After Pelli Choopulu, I didn't get such roles. That's the reason for the gap. Meanwhile, I did some films in Tamil whose release got delayed.