Rock Star Devi Sri Prasad Makes An Exciting Announcement Regarding Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Ustaad Bhagat Singh… Now this movie is trending everywhere! Just like Pawan Kalyan's Gabbar Singh created noise on social media, even Ustaad is also making its sound as our dear Power Star is all set to essay the cop role in this movie too. On 11th May, Gabbar Singh movie clocks 11 years and on this special occasion, the makers are ready to launch the first glimpse of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Ace music director Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad made this exciting announcement through a small video and raised the excitement levels of all the PK fans…

Along with sharing the video, the makers also wrote, “Rockstar @ThisIsDSP has some exciting news. Let's celebrate a very special day with a blasting glimpse of #UstaadBhagatSingh on May 11th. Mark the date…”.

The video showcased Devi Sri Prasad making the announcement regarding the first glimpse of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. It will be unveiled on 11th May on the occasion of Gabbar Singh clocking 11 years.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh movie is being helmed by Harish Shankar and is being produced by Naveen and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Further details of the cast and crew will be announced soon!

Already the first schedule of this movie is wrapped up and the editing sessions also began. Now, the makers are ready to kick-start the next schedule and are busy with pre-productions works.

Coming to Pawan Kalyan and Krish’s ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, it is a 17th century Mughals and Qutub Shahi backdrop story. It is produced by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. Power Star is also part of Sujeeth’s OG movie. It is being produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner.

Pawan Kalyan is also part of young director Sujeeth's OG movie which is also the most-awaited movie of this season. He already wrapped up the shooting of the Vinodhaya Sitham remake that has Sai Dharam Tej as the lead actor.