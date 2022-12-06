RRR Bags The Prestigious ‘Atlanta Film Critics Circle Award’ Along With ‘Hollywood Critics’ Association’s Spotlight Trophy’

December turned into a celebratory year for India's biggest blockbuster of the 2022 RRR movie. Right from its release, the film is breaking records with its massive collections. Along with these records, the movie is also bagging prestigious awards on the International side. Recently the director SS Rajamouli is honoured with the 'Best Director Award' at New York Film Critics Circle. Now, the movie achieved two prestigious awards namely 'Atlanta Film Critics Circle Award' and 'Hollywood Critics' Association's Spotlight Award'. The makers confirmed this news through their social media page and made the netizens go happy and also made the day for all the Tollywood lovers!



We RRR elated... 🤩 The cast and crew of #RRRMovie bags the prestigious HCA Spotlight Winner Award! We'd like to thank the @HCAcritics jury for recognising #RRRMovie ! pic.twitter.com/j5S8B2Rgvq — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 6, 2022

Along with sharing the poster, the makers also wrote, "We RRR elated... The cast and crew of #RRRMovie bags the prestigious HCA Spotlight Winner Award! We'd like to thank the @HCAcritics jury for recognising #RRRMovie !"

Congratulations again to the incredibly talented honorary award recipients: @ImAngelaBassett, @rianjohnson, and the @RRRMovie cast & crew. We can't wait to celebrate these artists and more at the 6th Annual #HCAFilmAwards (February 24, 2023)!#AngelaBassett #RianJohnson #RRR pic.twitter.com/BFunIXWlxc — Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) December 5, 2022

Even the HCA page is also posted with this amazing news…

They congratulated the winners by jotting down, "Congratulations again to the incredibly talented honorary award recipients: @ImAngelaBassett, @rianjohnson, and the @RRRMovie cast & crew. We can't wait to celebrate these artists and more at the 6th Annual #HCAFilmAwards (February 24, 2023)! #AngelaBassett #RianJohnson #RRR".

HCA board member Rasha Goel also made this announcement doling out, "As a person of Indian descent, it has been surreal to FINALLY see an Indian film become a global phenomenon the way that RRR has. The cultural impact that RRR has had on audiences worldwide makes it the perfect choice for this year's Spotlight Award."

She also added, "The HCA has worked diligently to elevate and promote underrepresented voices in the industry, and Indian storytellers are amongst some of the most overlooked here in the United States. We, as an organisation, couldn't be happier celebrating this remarkable film and all those who brought this project to life".

Well, the RRR movie also bagged the prestigious 'Best International Feature Award at the Atlanta Film Critics Circle (AFCC)'. "The movie is a definite crowd-pleaser, as well as a critical favourite. It's got action, heart, and dance sequences galore. It's a worthy winner for best international film," said AFCC member Rebecca Daniel.

The makers thanked the AFCC team…

The 2022 Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards Best Picture (5-7) 5. RRR 6. TOP GUN: MAVERICK 7. DECISION TO LEAVE#AFCC #AFCC2022Awards pic.twitter.com/7rsdnDhemw — Atlanta Film Critics Circle (@ATLFilmCritics) December 5, 2022

The movie bagged 5th rank in the top ten movies list…

Take a look at the complete list of 'Atlanta Film Critics Circle (AFCC) 2022' winners:

TOP 10 FILMS:

1. WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

2. The Fabelmans

3. The Banshees of Inisherin

4. Tar

5. RRR

6. Top Gun: Maverick

7. Decision to Leave

8. Women Talking

9. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

10. Nope

BEST LEAD ACTOR:

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

BEST LEAD ACTRESS:

Cate Blanchett, Tar

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Janelle Monae, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST DIRECTOR:

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SCREENPLAY:

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

BEST DOCUMENTARY:

Fire of Love

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE:

RRR (India)

BEST ANIMATED FILM:

Pinocchio

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:

Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE:

Michael Giacchino, The Batman

BEST STUNT WORK:

Top Gun: Maverick

AFCC Special Award for BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER:

Austin Butler, Elvis

AFCC Special Award for BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM:

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and has Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR as Komaram Bheem. Even Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson also impressed the audience with their ace screen presence. This movie is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by the ace producer DVV Danayya!