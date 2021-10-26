RRR: High action drama in last 30 min

Jr NTR and Ram Charan are playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film RRR. Rajamouli is the film's director. The film unit is extremely happy with the output and is speeding up the post-production activities. The movie will hit the screens on 7th January 2022.

Going by the latest reports in the film nagar, the film will have a high action drama during the last thirty minutes of the movie. Since it is a film set against a fiction backdrop of the pre-Independence era, there are some intense war sequences in the film. The last 30 minutes will keep the audiences engaged to the action drama unfolding on the big screen, say the reports.

We hear that Rajamouli has locked the final cut of the movie. The buzz is that the film will be of duration around 2 hours 45 minutes.