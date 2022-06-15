RRR Movie Collects A Total Of 1100 Crores Worldwide And Bags Second-Highest Grossing Position In India

Tollywood's magnum opus RRR showed off the prowess of Telugu film industry with its amazing collections. This movie was released on 25th March, 2022 and within two months the movie broke the records by bagging Rs 1150-1200 collections worldwide! It had Ram Charan Tej and Junior NTR as the lead actors and they both stunned the audience with their magical screen presence. Their action, humour, innocence, friendship and zeal to fight for the country made the audience stick to the screens. Off late, even actor-writer Christopher Miller also praised the movie and shared a sweet note on his Twitter page…

First, let us check the collection report of RRR:

• India - Rs. 902.10 crores (Rs. 453.80 crores share)

• North America - $14.40 million

• Middle East - $4.85 million

• Australia - $2.66 million

• New Zealand - $0.31 million

• Malaysia - $0.55 million

• Singapore - $0.50 million

• Nepal - $0.80 million

• Rest of Asia - $0.50 million

• UK - $1.38 million

• Europe - $1 million

• Rest of World - $0.50 million

• Overseas - $27.45 million / Rs. 209.30 crores (Rs. 94.70 crores share)

Worldwide - Rs. 1111.40 crores (Rs. 548.50 crores share)

RRR is over-the-top ridiculous insanity and it is AMAZING. It's like Michael Bay and Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Chow teamed up to make a movie. It was 3 hours long but it could have been 4 hours and I would've still enjoyed it. pic.twitter.com/gjTbBFJdg8 — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) June 14, 2022

Earlier, even Marvel and Disney illustrator Alice X Zhang also praised the whole team of the movie and wrote, "So I thought there was no way this year, like absolutely no chance in hell, that there could possibly be a movie more batshit insane than Everything Everywhere All At Once and then I watched this. RRR is an Indian film currently widely available on Netflix (dubbed Hindi from the original Telugu) and it was THE most wild shit I've seen in years PLEASE TRUST ME AND WATCH IT ASAP #RRRMovie #RRROnNetflix".

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and has Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR as Komaram Bheem. Even Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson also impressed the audience with their ace screen presence. This movie is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by the ace producer DVV Danayya!