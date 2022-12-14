RRR Music Director MM Keeravani's Mother Bhanumathi Passes Away

Tollywood's ace music director MM Keeravani's mother Bhanumathi passed away today in a private hospital. She was admitted to the KIMS hospital three days ago due to her age-related health issues. Even after receiving the best treatment in the hospital, she breathed her last today. Her mortal remains will be brought to ace director SS Rajamouli's home in a few minutes. MM Keeravani and SS Rajamouli are cousins and worked in many movies together.

MM Keeravani's father Shiva Shakti Datta is also a popular writer and his three children MM Keeravani, MM Srilekha and Kalyani Malik are in the film industry. Even Keeravani's son Kala Bhairava is also showing off his talent as a young music director and singer these days.

RIP Bhanumathi garu…