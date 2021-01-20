'RRR' team kickstarts the final leg of the shoot





The CLIMAX shoot has begun!



My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve... #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/4xaWd52CUR — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 19, 2021

Tollywood: From the past few days, we have been hearing rumors that maverick director SS Rajamouli is planning to complete the shooting of his ongoing magnum opus project RRR soon and release the film for Dusserah this year.

On this note, an update regarding the shooting of the film is doing rounds on the internet. As per the latest reports, the 'RRR' unit has kickstarted the shooting of the climax portion. "The CLIMAX shoot has begun! My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve... #RRRMovie #RRR," tweeted SS Rajamouli. The fans are super excited to watch the visual grandeur on the big screens very soon.

DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments banner is bankrolling this high budget project. Alia Bhatt and Oliva Morris are playing the female leads in this much-awaiting pan-Indian flick.