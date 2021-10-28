RRR to announce unheard collaboration!

RRR is one of the prestigious films in Telugu. Jr NTR and Ram Charan are playing the lead roles in the film. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is bankrolled by DVV Danayya. Interestingly, the makers are going to come up with an interesting announcement soon. Team RRR will be announcing a big collaboration.

"Get ready to witness a never seen before and unheard collaboration for any film in the world on this October 29th. This is going to be one of its kind! Stay tuned for an exciting #RRRMovie update on the same day!" read a tweet from the official handle of RRR.

Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others are also a part of this prestigious project. The film unit will release a new teaser soon.

RRR will hit the screens on 7th January 2022.