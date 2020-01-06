Ruler final box office collection report

Nandamuri Balakrishna teamed up with director KS Ravi Kumar for the movie Ruler and it did not perform well at the box-office. The film's run is closed at the box-office now and the buzz is that the movie only made 7.5 crores in the final run. Vedika and Sonal Chauhan played the heroines in the movie. The movie is produced by C Kalyan.

The following is the detailed report of the closing collections of Balakrishna's Ruler at the worldwide box-office.

Nizam: 1.35 Cr

Vizag: 0.50 Cr

East Godavari: 0.40 Cr

West Godavari: 0.40 Cr

Krishna: 0.40 Cr

Guntur: 1.35 Cr

Nellore: 0.35 Cr

Total Andhra Region: 3.40 Cr

Ceded: 1.95 Cr

Nizam and Andhra Pradesh: 6.7 Cr

Karnataka: 0.45 Cr

Rest of India: 0.35 Cr

Total Collections Worldwide: 7.5 Cr

Pre-Release Business: 24 Cr