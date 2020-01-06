Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Ruler final box office collection report

Ruler final box office collection report
Highlights

Nandamuri Balakrishna teamed up with director KS Ravi Kumar for the movie Ruler and it did not perform well at the box-office.

Nandamuri Balakrishna teamed up with director KS Ravi Kumar for the movie Ruler and it did not perform well at the box-office. The film's run is closed at the box-office now and the buzz is that the movie only made 7.5 crores in the final run. Vedika and Sonal Chauhan played the heroines in the movie. The movie is produced by C Kalyan.

The following is the detailed report of the closing collections of Balakrishna's Ruler at the worldwide box-office.

Nizam: 1.35 Cr

Vizag: 0.50 Cr

East Godavari: 0.40 Cr

West Godavari: 0.40 Cr

Krishna: 0.40 Cr

Guntur: 1.35 Cr

Nellore: 0.35 Cr

Total Andhra Region: 3.40 Cr

Ceded: 1.95 Cr

Nizam and Andhra Pradesh: 6.7 Cr

Karnataka: 0.45 Cr

Rest of India: 0.35 Cr

Total Collections Worldwide: 7.5 Cr

Pre-Release Business: 24 Cr

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top