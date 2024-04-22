‘Sabari’ new song shows mother child bond

As the much-anticipated film 'Sabari' gears up for its pan-India release on May 3rd, the excitement among fans reaches new heights with the recent release of its soulful song 'Na Chei Pattukove...'. Produced by Mahendranath Kondla under the Maha Movies banner and directed by Anil Katz, 'Sabari' promises a riveting cinematic experience across languages.

The song, composed by Gopisundar and featuring heartfelt Telugu lyrics by Rahman, was unveiled in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam, reflecting the film's broad appeal. Sung by Amrita Suresh, the song beautifully captures the emotional bond between Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's character and her on-screen daughter, portrayed by Niveksha.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Kodaikanal hills, the song's visuals offer a glimpse into the characters' intimate moments during a vacation, adding depth to their relationship.

Producer Mahendranath Kondla expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response to the promotional content, highlighting Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's captivating performance as the film's main attraction. He praised her portrayal of a mother's love and longing, emphasizing the emotional resonance of the mother-daughter scenes.

"This song marks a pivotal moment in the story of 'Sabari,' which is an emotional psychological thriller," Kondla remarked, hinting at the film's gripping narrative and promising an unforgettable cinematic journey for audiences nationwide. With preparations underway for its pan-India release, 'Sabari' aims to captivate viewers with its compelling storytelling and stellar performances.