‘Sabari’ shines at Dasari Film Awards 2025, wins Best Story Film

Once again proving that content is king, the Telugu film industry has recognized the emotional powerhouse Sabari by honoring it with the Best Story Film award at the Dasari Film Awards 2025. The film, headlined by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, stood out for its strong narrative and heartfelt storytelling, reaffirming the importance of meaningful cinema in today’s commercial landscape.

Produced by NRI Mahendra Nath Kondla as his debut production, Sabari marked an impressive entry into the industry. Choosing a deeply emotional and powerful subject as his first film underscores his passion for impactful storytelling. The film was helmed by debutant director Anil Katz, who sensitively portrayed the journey of a mother fighting a lone battle to protect her child. His storytelling explored themes of sacrifice, resilience, and maternal strength with emotional depth and nuance.

Though the film received a mixed response upon its theatrical release in May 2024, it gradually found appreciation for its honest treatment and emotionally charged performances—especially Varalaxmi’s commanding role. The jury's recognition of Sabari highlights the growing space and respect for story-driven films in Tollywood, beyond box office results.

This award not only validates the efforts of the team but also serves as encouragement for new producers and directors to bring forth original, meaningful stories to the big screen.